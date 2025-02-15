Season 8 of Love is Blind is flying all the way to Minneapolis, Minnesota for Valentine’s Day. Endearingly dubbed the Twin Cities, the area is best known for its Midwestern charm and its warm hospitality. But with an excruciatingly small dating pool, there are only so many singles one could meet. Netflix’s hottest dating experiment is about to change all that for 30 lucky singles.

15 men and 15 women are put into pods and paired up with a random partner. Staying true to the title of the show, these singles can communicate with each other but must remain unseen. If the would-be couple thinks they’re the perfect match, they can stake it outside and test out their newfound relationships. At the end of the day, Love is Blind is a test to see whether the emotional connection is sufficient enough to guarantee a relationship that lasts a lifetime.

Without further ado, check out the 30 new singles in Love is Blind Season 8.

Amanda

43, District Retail Manager

Image via Netflix

As the oldest single in Love Island, Amanda’s not letting her age stand in her way. If anything, she’s still got the spirit for love. When it comes to romantic pursuits, Amanda’s searching for someone who’s emotionally mature enough to communicate their feelings and be honest with their thoughts. Her love language: baking sourdough bread.

Ashley

28, Client Success Manager

Image via Netflix

Eager and enthusiastic about life, Ashley’s hoping that her future partner wouldn’t dampen her spirits. Her previous partners may have called her “too much,” but Ashley always has room for beauty in the simplest moments. Whether it’s the sunset or strolls in the city, she hopes to find a partner who’s willing to partake in her wanderlust whims.

Brittany

35, Partnership Executive

Image via Netflix

Minneapolis wasn’t in the books for Brittany, but just like any Aries, she’s bound to make impulsive decisions in exchange for new experiences. A massive sports lover, she’s not just a fan of the game, she also works in the field. With the NBA, NFL, and MLB in her CV, a basketball coaching stint in the past, she’ll need a confident man to keep up.

Casandra

30, Hairstylist

Image via Netflix

For Casandra, comedy comes at number one. Looks can be charming, but at the end of the day, Cassandra just wants a good-natured guy who can effortlessly make her laugh. When she doesn’t feel like chuckling at jokes, she hopes her future Mr. Right is willing to accept her vulnerable side as well (and also her gal pals.)

Kylie

28, Medical Student

Image via Netflix

When she’s not tending to her patients, Kylie’s looking for some hearts to heal (metaphorically.) Despite the demands of her day job, she’s scouring for the latest fashion pieces to scour for her ever-growing closet. But don’t worry, Kylie’s willing to budge her shopping habit to spend time with her future lover.

Lauren

31, Educational Sales

Image via Netflix

Back home, Lauren’s constantly surrounded by her massive Irish Catholic family. Despite having 80 first cousins, she still wants to have a family of her own. Unfortunately, most of her relationships aren’t committed time, never going beyond the one-year mark. With a strong penchant for asking lots of questions, she truly wants to get to know people.

Madison

28, Artist