Is love blind or just production? The hit Netflix reality show Love Is Blind is ushering in the 5th anniversary of the series with the premiere of Season 8 set in Minneapolis. With Midwest humor and Minnesotan accents, Minneapolis promises love and drama with a big cast and even bigger messes in their newest trailer. Unfortunately, though, it seems like, despite some interesting casting choices, Love Is Blind has continued to find difficulty balancing romance and drama and ignoring the needs of its cast. Despite some good decisions, it looks like Love Is Blind Minneapolis is still making the same mistakes, and this time may be worse than ever before.

Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix 5 years ago and is hosted by married couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who are also hosts of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. Like The Ultimatum and many other relationship shows, Love Is Blind thrives on drama at the expense of the cast. The premise of Love Is Blind is simple and should provide enough natural drama, but the production seems bent on casting terrible men and generating insincere plotlines. Season 8 does not seem different, but there is still time to prove everyone wrong.

‘Love Is Blind’ Does Not Help Their Cast

Love Is Blind seems to not care much about its cast and Season 8 is no different, with red flags everywhere. Season 8 is the largest pod group ever, with 32 singles. This means that each contestant will lose screen time, it will be harder for the audience to connect to any pair early on, and there will be less time for the couples to interact and get to know each other. Although Season 8 of Love is Blind has some older cast members than usual, with the range being from 26 to 43, Amanda, the oldest woman, is set up for failure with no men over 40 being cast. Unfortunately, the odds are she will not find a match, but she would also have had an easier time with some older men. Love Is Blind cast her to say they did but did not intend to see Amanda matched. Although it seems like Love Is Blind tried to up the ante with a slightly older cast and more people, it is only harming the contestants in the long run.

Then there are the shady men. Since last March, many people on TikTok have spoken about the cast of Season 8 of Love is Blind, specifically how many men were in relationships when the show began. There was a fear that the men would treat their new partners poorly, but the show did not do anything to protect the women; Netflix scrubbed some social media accounts clear so that no one would focus on it. Either the Love Is Blind vetting process is poorly done, or production brings people into the show knowing they plan to gaslight and manipulate. Love Is Blind has a tendency to cast men who are more interested in fame than love, which creates problems. From the trailer, it seems like the Love Is Blind producers have continued to cast people who just are not honest about their past.

‘Love Is Blind’ Relies Too Much on the Drama and Not on Romance