Love is Blind, arguably one of Netflix's greatest romance reality shows, has everyone buzzing about the newest season. The entire premise of this show is to prove that people can fall in love solely based on personality. Each season includes a different cast that has agreed to get to know each other and possibly fall in love and get engaged sight unseen. Each contestant is placed in a room, coined as a pod, where they talk to each other through a hidden identity.

I think that Love is Blind is not only one of the most entertaining shows trending right now, but I think it also sends an important message. People can fall in love without the initial first attraction based on physical appearance. If the fans of this show got to experience a season where the contestants remain anonymous to them as well, it could be a whole game changer.

'Love Is Blind' Should Introduce a New Game Changing Concept

Image via Netflix

If there were a season dedicated to the fans getting to experience what being on Love is Blind is really like, it would not only bring in much more viewership, but it would be a great way to level up fan engagement. The way I see this working is, that each contestant could still be placed in their rooms, but their physical appearance would remain a disguise, and so would their voices. Fans would have to choose their favorites solely based on their personality and the vibe they would give off. The end result, especially for the pairs getting engaged, would shock the viewers just as much as the current contestants. Fans would be getting a front-row seat to the real Love is Blind experience, something most reality television shows do not offer.

Fans Get the Real Experience

Image via Netflix

One of my favorite couples from this franchise that met through the Love is Blind experience during Season 1, and are still together to this day, is Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. Lauren and Cameron got engaged on the show after just a few weeks of getting to know each other. Although they never laid eyes on each other until the engagement, they knew that they were in love. In a confessional, Lauren said, "I would love for this to work out between Cameron and me because he's everything I've ever wanted in a husband and a father to my children. I've never felt like this with any man." Imagine if their love story were portrayed as two people with hidden identities falling in love. If they disguised Lauren and Cameron, it would have made the entire process that much more interesting. Not only would Lauren and Cameron meeting for the first time make it even more magical, but it would have left fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the big reveal.

The entire point of the show Love is Blind is to prove that love goes beyond the attraction of physical appearance. In this show, we see both true love and heartbreak. Some contestants fell in love instantly, while others had high expectations that were not lived up to. No matter the outcome, the idea of leaving everyone anonymous for the viewers would increase shock value and fan engagement. Fans would have their own personal experience in every episode, and I think Love is Blind should give this a try.

