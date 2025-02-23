Love Is Blind Season 8 – like all other installments of the show, has been getting its share of criticism from multiple angles. However, one particular angle that seems to be making waves now is that the show is somehow scripted. The criticism stemmed five days ago when a user on TikTok filmed a bit of a clip from the show where Molly Mullaney was seen holding up her notebook during a date. Now, to somebody who doesn’t know what it was, there was a page inside that almost looked like a typed-out list of some sort, which the viewer presumed to be a script. However, that’s exactly when Love Is Blind Season 4 star Marshall Glaze suddenly entered the comment section in defense of the show.

Marshall’s comment appeared a day after the post and is currently the most-liked comment there. His exact comment reply, and we quote: “We get daily conversation starters every day before entering the pods. Helpful IF there’s nothing to talk about.” There’s also another humor-loaded comment on the same post right below the top-comment which says: “nah, no one would write a script this boring,” which just goes to show that, no matter how thoughtful the showrunners are, there will always be viewers who will look at things differently.

Circling back to Marshall’s comment, it goes on to explain that the producers want content for the show, so they provide a little something, just in case the contestants run out of things to talk about. And let’s be real, if what Marshall claims is true, it’s really not a deal-breaker at all – especially when one considers that it’s actually an aid for two people trying to form a connection, without even being able to look at each other.

‘Love Is Blind’ Has Faced Criticism for Many Issues Over the Years