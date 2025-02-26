With Netflix dropping three more episodes of its hit reality show Love Is Blind, there is so much drama to discuss. One of the biggest red flags from Season 8 is Dave Bettenburg. Dave speaks down to his dates, gaslights them, and blows them with negative flirting. Despite all that, Dave was evident in his motive to grow out of bad habits, but by choosing Lauren O'Brien for the wrong reasons, Dave did not change his ways.

Dave Bettenburg came to Love Is Blind to overcome his superficial tendencies and make a mature decision by finding an emotional connection in the pods. However, Dave confused a choice based on his attraction with what he thought other people would want him to do, thus falling into the same bad habits as before, just in a different way. Now, Dave's choice is hurting everyone.

Dave and Molly Clicked on 'Love Is Blind'

Dave was attracted to bubbly and down-to-earth Molly Mullaney right off the bat. Both Molly and Dave said, in no uncertain terms, that they felt like they were the same person. Dave was excited by Molly, wanting to see more of her. Dave's enthusiasm to talk rivaled Alex Brown's while his indecisiveness was more like Madison Errichiello. There was a shared attraction between Dave and Molly, and for many of the first few episodes, it seemed clear that Dave would pick her. However, Dave picked Lauren.

With Lauren, he seemed bored and almost patronizing. Yes, they had things in common, but Lauren was a lot tamer than Molly, and it was evident that Dave was unimpressed by this. During their time in the pods, Molly was just as confident that she and Dave were making huge strides, while Lauren frantically worried about Molly. Yet when Lauren confronted him about his relationship with Molly, Dave made it seem like there was no connection and that he felt closer to Lauren. In the end, Dave chooses Lauren, surprising the audience and Molly.

Lauren Is Confident And Independent