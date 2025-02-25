Right from the first episode of Love Is Blind Season 8, David “Dave” Bettenburg has had an array of red flags. From problematic humor to being manipulative, it’s hard to pick out redeeming qualities about the dude. After much back and forth and one broken heart, David got engaged to Lauren O’Brien. Right from when they went for the romantic getaway to when the couple returned to Minneapolis, David’s behavior sparks major concern. He went on a rampage, asking all the women intrusive questions, and even spilled the tea on his intimacy with Lauren.

Moreover, after getting back home, he let the outside noise from his friends and family affect his relationship with Lauren and even projected his insecurities on her. The primary cause for this seems to be the fact that Lauren was in a situationship with a guy before the show but swiftly ended the casual relationship before she went for the experiment. David seems to have lived under a rock for the last couple of years, since this is a completely normal scenario for a single person in the current dating world. Instead of understanding the situation from a nuanced perspective, David has been projecting his insecurities onto Lauren, questioning her character and toying with her feelings — which are clear signs of emotional abuse.

David’s Intrusive Questions to Fellow Contestants Were Creepy