Now three episode-dumps deep, we’ve learned that some individuals were simply not meant for this experiment. The reality of the Love Is Blind experiment is that it goes beyond the pods. You either find your forever person or not, but once they’re back on their home turf, their phones are back, and the ability to meet the other members of the Pod Squad is a reality, the experiment keeps going.

Both David Bettenburg and Madison Errichiello proved that they were never meant for this pressure cooker as their red flags were flapping in the wind more than anyone else. And, by exposing their insecurities, fears, and baggage, they pushed everyone away. No, literally everyone. At the highly anticipated Pod Squad meet-up, the series showcased only a piecemeal of the highlights for both participants as there were continuing storylines to follow. But what Dave and Madison's performance at the meet-up proved, they are both hoping to win the title of Love Is Blind Villain of the Season.

Dave Doesn't Quite Get It on 'Love Is Blind'