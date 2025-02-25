From the moment David Bettenburg showcased his "proud of you" tattoo in his mother’s handwriting, Love Is Blind fans sensed trouble. And sure enough, as Season 8 unfolded, his behavior confirmed suspicions. This is the guy who openly jokes about women in their 30s nearing their "last f***able day," criticizes Botox users while working in plastic surgery, and implies teachers aren’t his "type"—whatever that means. So it wasn’t shocking when he took issue with fiancée Lauren O’Brien’s dating history, particularly her past "friends with benefits" situation.

Lauren disclosed that she had a casual fling before entering the pods—a brief, non-serious arrangement. Yet, when David's friends informed him that Lauren had been involved with this man up to "48 hours" before filming, he spiraled. Never mind that Lauren and her friends confirmed it had been more than a week. Suddenly, Lauren’s past choices were a character indictment. David himself had struggled to choose between Lauren and another woman in the pods, but that internal indecision wasn’t up for scrutiny. Instead, Lauren’s past became the focus, reinforcing the outdated notion that a woman’s worthiness for marriage depends on her sexual history.

David's Hypocrisy: Who Gets to Have a Past?

Image via Netflix

If readiness for commitment is the issue, shouldn’t David's hesitation carry equal weight? Rather than trusting his fiancée, he took the word of his social circle, refusing to let Lauren address those questioning her integrity. He presented her with "facts" from his friends but denied her the opportunity to defend herself. Worse, when Lauren tearfully attempted to explain, he canceled a planned meet-up with his own friends and instead opted for a night out drinking.

A Pattern in Reality TV: When Women’s Choices Are Put on Trial

Image via Netflix

Lauren isn’t the first woman to face outdated purity tests on reality TV. In the last season of Love is Blind Hannah Jiles was questioned by Leo Braudy for being confused between him and Nick Dorka while Leo himself lied about their breakup being 'mutual' because he couldn't stand explaining that he was infact 'dumped' and paired with Brittany Wisniewski only for the sake of continuing in the show. Leo wasn't questioned for two-timing different women in the pods but Hannah was left in tears because of her genuine confusion in choosing the right match that could impact her journey on the show. These shows clearly display hypocrisy where men are expected to be sexually driven, while women with high libidos are "man-eaters."

At its core, David's discomfort seems less about Lauren’s past and more about his own insecurities. He admits he hasn’t dated in four years, seemingly expecting others in the pods to be equally relationship-starved. His reaction reads as an attempt to assert control—insisting Lauren's past is a deal-breaker, while his own indecisiveness and dismissiveness are excusable. As David spends more time questioning Lauren’s integrity than fostering trust, their relationship hangs in the balance. If roles were reversed, would he accept Lauren abandoning a tough conversation to go bar-hopping? Likely not. While he insists he “loves and admires” Lauren, love without trust is hollow. And if past Love Is Blind relationships are any indication, this imbalance is a recipe for disaster. All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.