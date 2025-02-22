At this point, it's safe to say that we can trust Love Is Blind to consistently deliver a resident red flag guy season after season. This time, Love Is Blind Season 8 debuted on February 14, 2025, with six episodes, and one of the contestants, David Bettenburg, was caught up in a love triangle with Lauren O’Brien and Molly Rose. Throughout the episodes, David leads the two women on and makes them believe they are the number one person on his list. This resulted in tension between both women in the women’s quarters as David continued in his manipulative games and cascaded them into his lies.

Eventually, Molly confronted him and asked him to make a choice, to which David responded with a classic playboy move of playing hot and cold. Frustrated with the lack of clarity, Molly bowed out, and David ended up proposing to Lauren. Apart from toying with both women from the onset of the season, David has been displaying blazing red flags like gaslighting and age shaming. It also seems like David’s sister has an uncomfortable level of interference in his life, which he seems to accept.

David Bettenburg’s Idea of Flirting Is Incredibly Distasteful