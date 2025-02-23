After the first six episodes, viewers believed that there were only five couples who would be taking the steps to the altar. But, that's not true! Now that the Love Is Blind Season 8 cast has access to the media, certain individuals are coming out to reveal that their love stories had been cut from the final edit. While show creator Chris Coelen admitted two engagements were not shown, he did not reveal their names. Now, the couples have been identified. First, Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption. Second, Brittany Dodson and Mo Ndiaye.

While it's common not to see certain singles who don't make it out of the pods engaged, it's a bit rare to go an entire season unaware of any part of an engaged couple. For Kylie and Brian, they're still trying to wrap their brains around why they were cut. For Brittany and Mo, there might be a good reason. It's time to dig in and figure out why these couples were cut.

A Tale of Two Engagements