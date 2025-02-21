Love Is Blind season 8 is now streaming the first six episodes on Netflix and the controversies have already been stirred up. Still, this time it's the question of how cast members were chosen for the reality series, and whether diversity has been neglected while showcasing the stories of the contestants in the pods. Chris Coelen, the creator and executive producer of the show has finally addressed this matter in an interview with Entertainment Weekly explaining that this was never their intention and at the end of the day, it's the cast that chooses whom to move forward on this journey, irrespective of their color, background, or socio-economic status.

However, when fans sat down to watch the first few episodes of the show, they did not fail to recognize that the original cast of a lot of men that were introduced in the beginning was actually identical and there were not a lot of representations for men of color.

'Love Is Blind' Is Accused of Casting Identical-Looking Men

Love is Blind is currently trending on X but not for the right reasons. Viewers have been posting screenshots of male cast members commenting on how some of them are literal 'clones' of one another and how the show is a perfect example of why DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity) programs are important. One user said, "This season of Love is Blind has the problem where there are too many identical white people that I can’t tell apart." Another user agreed to this by commenting, "This season of @LoveIsBlindShow really skipped on DEI, seven white guys who could basically be clones." Viewers have specifically singled out Daniel Hastings, Alex Brown, Mason Horacek, Ben Mezzenga, and Dave Bettenburg.

Chris finally addressed this criticism by defending the show's format and explaining how this was never planned but the cast chose their partners and there were no biases in allowing camera time to any particular member. “We put people in the pods, and you try to have a very diverse group of people in lots of different ways [at the start]. And then the people who get engaged are the people who get engaged. The people who fall in love are the people who fall in love," he said, defending the show from the diverse criticism. He also explained how this season had the largest pod group of 32 men and women and how it's impossible to showcase all the stories due to the increased permutations and combinations of pairing at the start, which then singled out once cast members choose their favorite ones.​​​​​​​

Season 8 Remains Under Scrutiny

Love Is Blind season 8 has sparked heated discussions about diversity and casting choices, with fans questioning whether the show truly represents a wide range of backgrounds. While creator Coelen insists that casting is organic and driven by contestant choices, many viewers remain unconvinced, pointing out the striking homogeneity among male participants. In the same season, there has already been a conversation surrounding heteronormativity and the inclusion of cast members who represent themselves as queer. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen whether these concerns will impact the show's future direction or if Netflix will address the calls for greater inclusivity in upcoming seasons.​​​​​​​

