Season 8 of Love Is Blind is set in Minneapolis and mainly focuses on the same group of about 12 people. However, in their advertisements, Netflix claimed that the cast was 32 people, the largest pod group ever. Yet, we never saw any of their stories. Instead, more than half the reality show cast was completely ignored, never introduced, and unseen in the first few episodes. Love Is Blind should include the full cast at the beginning of the season.

Love Is Blind is a dating experiment that takes "blind date" to the next level. Putting the cast into pods where they cannot see each other aims to find an emotional connection and leave the superficial things behind. Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind has been pulling in views for its entire run. Season 8 premiered on Valentine's Day, coinciding with the five-year anniversary of Love Is Blind.

There Is a Large 'Love Is Blind' Cast, According to Netflix

Before Season 8 of Love Is Blind dropped, Netflix posted a video showing a short segment from each of the 32 singles looking for love. However, under half of the cast was introduced and shown in the pods when the season began. Love Is Blind does not do a good job of protecting its cast in the first place, but this just further proves that. Bringing groups of people in and claiming it is the largest pod group ever does little for the show if they never see the effects of such a large pod group. Notably, we never see the oldest cast member, Amanda Burke, at all. Despite having a large cast, Love Is Blind only follows a small group during Season 8 that has made the season dull.

Not Seeing All Contestants Is Confusing

Image via Netflix

Not showing the entire cast during the season of Love Is Blind in the pods is normal, but that does not make it the right choice. The apparent reason that the show limits the amount of people seen is because it crafts a story. Love Is Blind follows the couples with the highest chance of a match and the most drama. Unfortunately, people who are not compatible are not shown in the pods. However, the ignored cast is still shown in the greenrooms chatting with the other cast members. Showing the cast but never introducing them is confusing. Having one of the main characters come in to vent to someone we do not know the name of or care about often distracts from the story. Other dating shows like The Bachelor or Love Island do not ignore the cast to keep the story, they have everyone shown at least once. It makes sense that production would want to carve out a storyline, but if the dull start to Season 8 is any indicator, Love Is Blind needs to switch things up.

Showing More Contestants Would Only Help ‘Love Is Blind’