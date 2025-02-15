Love Is Blind Season 8 will be different from the previous seasons of Netflix’s reality dating show, at least that’s what hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey claim. According to the couple, every season of the show is defined by the city it’s based in. This time around, they believe that the Minneapolis-based cast is bringing in sensitivity and a fresh, heartfelt energy that has been missing from the show.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the February 14, 2025 premiere of Love Is Blind Season 8, Nick and Vanessa shared what the fans can expect from the latest installment of the social experiment. Vanessa was quick to clarify that they don’t mean to negate the other cities the show has taken place in. However, she noted that the Minneapolis cast definitely took a more thoughtful and deliberate approach to forming connections in the pods.

According to Vanessa, in the show’s past seasons, such as the one set in Washington, D.C., for instance, the contestants were ready to dive into the world of dating. But this time around, the time in the pods has been extended. This is because the contestants wanted to have more in-depth conversations about their values, family involvement and beliefs. Vanessa noted that all of these elements have contributed to an emotionally charged season like never before.

Hosting ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Like Therapy for Nick and Vanessa