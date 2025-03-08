Love Is Blind contestants seeking fame over love has been a growing problem in recent seasons of Netflix’s reality dating show – from cast members whose behavior on the show suggests they likely weren’t there for the “right reasons,” like Stephen Richardson and Hannah Jiles last season, to those more blatantly looking for fame, like Nick Dorka, whose journal entry about his aspiration of becoming “the most famous person ever” on Love Is Blind was exposed at the Season 7 Reunion. In Season 8, however, it appears that Love Is Blind’s fame problem has taken on a new form, with people both inside and outside the cast seemingly standing to gain something from the show’s popularity.

Since Season 1 – when Jessica Batten drew attention to the show with her generally messy behavior – Love Is Blind has emphasized drama between couples, and it’s become clear that a near surefire way to rack up screen time on the show is to be involved in some. The bulk of this season’s drama has involved people outside the cast, suggesting that the fame problem will only be further exacerbated as the show continues.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Has Stood Out for Drama Surrounding People Outside the Cast