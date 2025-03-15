Most of the men on Love Is Blind Season 8 failed the vibe check. However, the most endearing quality about this season was the dynamic between the women. The camaraderie and loyalty were off the charts. The women didn’t hesitate to take a stand for the gals when the men were lying through their teeth. In fact, when the men started planting seedlings to make the girls turn on each other, the women wasted no time to hash things out to uncover the facts.

They had mature conversations about the situation and cornered the men into fessing the truth. They’ve even acted as each other’s support system throughout the course of being played by the men on the show. Moreover, the female contestants on Love Is Blind were a class above the men in terms of emotional maturity, seamless communication, and socio-political views. They did the best they could with the hefty serving of manchilds they were offered to date this season.

The Women Were Gracious Amid the Love Triangles