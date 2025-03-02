Things were going great for Monica Danús and Joey Leveille since they met in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 8. They were the first couple to get engaged and have had an easy, breezy relationship right from the start. They matched each other's chaotic energy and even had deep and meaningful conversations. The duo also arguably had one of the best face reveals across all eight seasons of the show. Monica and Joey were a shoo-in to saying "I do" at the altar. That is until Monica's sister came into the picture.

In the latest batch of episodes of the popular Netflix dating show, Joey meets Monica's family for the first time. He seems to blend right in with the chaotic bunch and even wholeheartedly joins in on the family fun. Everything seems to be going great until Monica's sister pulls her aside for a one-on-one conversation. Her sister expresses that she thinks Joey's putting up a face and not being genuine. If she's right, it would be concerning, but it's hard to ignore that Monica's sister is likely a bit jealous of her for being the first to get married, which Joey points out when Monica speaks to him about it.

Joey Leveille and Monica Danús Match Each Other’s Energy