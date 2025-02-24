Dear Lauren O'Brien. Hi. You don't know me. But I've been watching you on Season 8 of Love Is Blind. First off, congratulations on your engagement! We love love in this house, so we love to champion when someone finds the love of their life. But after watching your wildly quick romance with David Bettenburg, I really hate to be the one to tell you this: Dave does not want you.

Season 8 has been called boring and bland, but what it's not short of is shocking moments and questionable decisions on the part of Lauren and David. From the jump, we saw that Dave may be the dastardly one of the Pod Squad when he mocked his date's age. Now, looking back, that it was his future bride that he was mocked for being old, it all makes sense. During their time in the pods, they seemed like they could defy the odds, but once the couple received their phones and the outside world was let in, it all changed. Lauren, I hate to break it to you: he's just not into you.

Dave Is Looking For Someone Who Is Not Lauren

Image via Netflix

During the pod portion of the season, Lauren and Dave weren't the focal couple. Much of the time seemed to be spent on the doomed quartet, Brittany Dodson's powerful conversation, and Christmas. But what was presented between Lauren and Dave was a special relationship built on an emotional side we didn't expect out of Dave. While he was quite blunt, that's just the facade he holds so as not to expose himself. Perhaps his baggage includes opening up and getting hurt. But, from an outsider's perspective, it might seem hard to make a perfect connection that will lead to marriage. There was an initial intensity that needed to be molded. And Lauren seemed willing to chip away. Lauren knew that Dave was also seeing Molly Mullaney, who truly believed that she was his number one. Meanwhile, he didn't want to deal with the girl drama. If she only knew then. While there was a moment where we thought Dave would go with Molly, he ultimately went with Lauren, and the rest is history.

What we learned about Dave is he has preconceived notions. Whether it's his feelings about teachers, dancers, or how other people should date, Dave lived strong in his convictions. If someone doesn't fulfill his wishes and desires, he villainizes them. So, once Dave and Lauren realized that the Twin Cities were a bit smaller than they knew, their relationship was doomed. Dave was hoping to find a damsel in distress who's been waiting for their Prince Charming. Whether she dated a guy that was six degrees of separation away from her or was a completely unknown entity, it wouldn't have made a difference. Lauren, on paper, was not perfect for him. She did not align as the perfect soon-to-be wife. Her dating history became the biggest excuse as to why they have tension. And we're still trying to figure out why.

Dave Is Shallow