Madison Errichiello was a wolf in sheep’s clothing all through Love Is Blind Season 8. She was embroiled in a love triangle with Mason Horacek and Alex Brown leading both men on with different approaches. She trauma-dumped on Alex, and she enticed Mason by teasing him with sexual innuendos. Mason also had a strong emotional connection with another contestant, Meg Fink.

Madison led Mason on, eventually resulting in him confessing to having strong feelings for her. This immediately prompted her to tell Alex that he was her number one. She subsequently let it be known to everyone that she’d break up with Mason and also influenced Meg to think that she would just be his choice by default. This led to Meg walking away from Mason. Alex sympathized with Mason and called Madison out for her shady behavior. The whole fiasco led to all four individuals walking away single from the experiment.

Madison Presented Two Separate Personalities on 'Love Is Blind'