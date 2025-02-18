Praise Cupid! Love Is Blind is finally giving us a reason to believe love is real! We all want to celebrate love and the potential of romance. As much as it can be difficult to do so with certain individuals on Love Is Blind, Season 8 gave us some singles we wanted to see be happy in the end. This season, we were all in on Alex Brown and Madison Errichiello. Their sickly sweet story was like watching a high school romance blossom. Their connection was pure. The joy they brought out of one another was infectious. We knew Alex was all in with Madison. We knew Madison had the potential to be with Mason Horacek. But in our hearts, we knew that it had to be Alex and Madison.

The beauty of this experiment is the ability to open up to an individual that you can’t see. Madison, perhaps more than anyone ever on this show, really gave it to Alex. As some might say, she trauma dumped. But the moment that she revealed her attachment style was avoidance, Alex became hesitant. He had experience with individuals in the past who had similar traits. So, he was honest about it. Yet, Madison felt it was unfair. After one story of avoidance from Madison spooked Alex, it nearly created a domino effect that almost prevented a potential happily ever after from coming to fruition. Not just for Alex and Madison. But for the other potential couple connected in this story, Mason and Meg Fink. As it goes, Love Is Blind gives the singles a chance to learn about one another in an expedited fashion without the burden of visuals. So, Madison's avoidance spell in the pods ended up being the precursor for life outside the pods. And our favorite couple was no more. Things got dicey! But that's real life, right?

The Story of Madison and Alex