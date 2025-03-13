Never has there ever been a more frustrating character than Madison Errichiello on Love Is Blind Season 8. As one-fourth of the quartet of major characters who left the pods alone, Madison has spent much of her time trying to rewrite history. And the reunion has proven that her ability to manipulate and mold situations is unmatched. As the reunion shed a lot of light on various situations, Madison continued to push herself into stories and narratives she should not have been in while deflecting by playing the victim card.

First, she randomly became the “other girl” in a tiff post-show between Joey Leveille and Monica Danus. The whole story was so farfetched and convoluted that it only came to light on camera because Madison desired screen time that wasn't going to be socially reprehensible and character-damaging. The reunion should have been the opportunity to resolve the tension and issues regarding the downfall of the quartet. Instead, it became the "Madison Is a Victim Show." Well, at least it tried to be. Just look at who sat on what couch, Madison!

Madison Didn't Want Anyone To Be Happy If She Couldn't Be