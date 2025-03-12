There’s no doubt that Madison Errichiello was a manipulative, mean girl to the men she dated on Love Is Blind Season 8. However, that doesn’t automatically make Mason Horacek and Alex Brown innocent in this scenario. Madison was very on the face with her approach to dating them and bending situations to work in her favor. However, the two men can’t raise their hands and say they aren’t to blame. During the reunion episode, an array of problematic traits about Alex and Mason came to light.

Madison also reasoned that she was allowed to question who she wanted to be with while dating in the pods and that she wouldn’t have been grilled as much for doing so if she were a man. This is true since David Bettenburg did the same thing, and there was barely a mention of his actions while dating in the pods during the reunion. Madison expressed that she’s tired of having to explain herself and being shown in a bad light when Alex and Mason allegedly have another side to them off camera.

Mason Horacek Was in No Place to Play the Victim Card on 'Love Is Blind'