Madison Errichiello was the single lady in the pods who truly gave us whiplash. We saw so much potential in her story. From the first episode, Love Is Blind, Season 8 made us believe that she would be the star we would fall in love with. But the deeper we went into the experiment, and there was still not a ring on her finger, it launched some red flags. Not because we didn't know who she might end up with. But because something had to go wrong.

As we were being teased, spending so much time with Madison exposed her true self. For some, her bravery and ability to allow her guard to drop in this fascinating experiment is commendable. Not everyone is willing to bare everything before a face is put on a name. For Madison, she went all in. She came in hot. And it might have been too hard, too fast. This season's pod squad was filled with individuals who truly were eager to take the next steps. As much as Madison seemed to be at the top of that list, her personality and attachment style became too much for anyone to accept.

Madison Was In Hyperdrive on 'Love Is Blind'