Madison Errichiello had a lot to say about Mason Horacek during their time in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 8. Now Mason is filling viewers in on his side of the story and how things may have turned out differently for him had he not turned a blind eye to Madison’s red flags.

In an exclusive interview with People on March 1, 2025, Mason opened up about his perspective on his pod dates with Madison. He confessed that he knew that Madison wasn’t the one for him and wished he’d been more objective about recognizing her red flags sooner than he did. Mason admits that he got too caught up in his feelings for her and threw a blanket over her problematic behavioral traits. He reflected on how that affected his experience in the experiment as follows:

“If I hadn't ignored those red flags, I feel like I would've ended up in a better situation instead of the catastrophe that we all witnessed.”

Mason also retrospects on how ignoring red flags was something he struggled with while dating even before he came on the show. He regrets that he had to face this shortcoming on a renowned reality dating show like Love Is Blind. However, he feels like he’s finally learned his lesson the hard way. In Love Is Blind, Season 8, Madison was embroiled in a love triangle with Mason and Alex Brown. Eventually, she picked Alex, and painted a horrible picture of Mason to his other connection, Meg Fink, which resulted in all four of them walking away single.

Mason Horacek Was Grateful That Alex Brown Had His Back