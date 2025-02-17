During the first few episodes of Season 8, Love Is Blind gave us some promising dates that we were convinced would lead to proposals. As customary, the guys and girls are seen dating multiple people at once. Mason Horacek had his eyes set on Madison Errichiello and Meg Fink. We, as outsiders, knew that the right pick was Meg. Not just because Madison was better suited for Alex Brown, but because Mason and Meg had an instant connection. They had similarities that made them a perfect pair. But Mason’s biggest fear was leaving the experiment alone. So he overcompensated.

As much as we wanted to shake him out of his fear, he should have gone all-in on Meg and let Madison go from the jump. She had Alex. But Mason neglected the fact that the women would potentially compare notes in the living quarters. And that's what they did. We all want to be wanted. We all want to be chosen. So when Meg learned that she wasn't chosen outright and was more or less a default option, she was out. Gone was the happily ever after Mason dreamed of.

Poor Mason!