Love Is Blind Minneapolis received a mixed bag of reviews on the pod interactions, but things heated up as the five couples left the bubble of love and prepared for their upcoming nuptials. Monica and Joey, Sara and Ben, Lauren and David, Taylor and Daniel and Virginia and Devin survived the wintry pods of Minnesota to emerge as the five hopeful couplings for this season.

Collider spoke with Three-Day Rule Senior Matchmaker Quinn Woodward Pu before the final episodes of Love is Blind were released, on her predictions for the couple's success, based on her longtime experience as a matchmaker. Quin takes a detail-oriented approach to matchmaking as she works with every client to hone in on their best possible matches. Although she is solution-driven, she strives to find matches that will complement every area of her clients, helping them focus on their strengths, self-understanding, and personal growth to maximize success.

An avid fan of the show, Quinn gave her professional expertise on the likelihood of the couples making it past the altar to begin a life together by the end of the social experiment.

Quinn Woodward Pu Believed Sara And Ben Played It Safe

Image via Netflix

As with any relationship, Quinn acknowledges there will be hurdles to overcome regardless of the couple's compatibility. What separates the successful from the unsuccessful is their ability to communicate effectively through hard times. Many fans were elated to see Sara and Ben connect in the pods because of their all-American good looks. Fans remarked on how good the two looked together, but Quinn saw something much deeper than their surface connection.

She believed the two can connect on a very shallow level, but have very different belief systems and vantage points that will not serve them well in a long-term relationship. "There are so many differences in their core values that it's going to pose a problem. Some people say you shouldn't talk about religion or politics early on, but if you are serious about a marriage you have to discuss these often difficult topics. They will make or break a marriage," she explained.

Monica and Joey Could Have Gone the Distance

Image via Netflix

Monica and Joey are the complete opposite of their cast mates Sara and Ben. Monica and Joey were the first couple to connect in the pods and have been consistent with no hiccups since Joey proposed. Quinn believed Monica and Joey were a great example of how positives and negatives, when aligned correctly, can create a great partnership. "They are an eclectic pair, but you see them focusing on their positives and so their differences seem much smaller because of the way they approach them and communicate," she said. Monica and Joey's goofiness has made them endearing to most fans and, while they may not qualify as the most interesting couple, they have racked up points as the most genuine.

There Were Concerns About Lauren and David

Image via Netflix

Like most viewers, Quinn showed concern over Lauren and David's coupling, fearing, as the majority voiced on social media, that Lauren was much more into David than he was into her. "David admits that his usual type is the exact opposite of Lauren. He was much more into girls like Molly," Quinn says. "When you go that far in the opposite direction of what you are attracted to there are bound to be problems. I think most people are concerned that Lauren is going to be hurt, and she probably will, but it's an opportunity for her to learn."

Taylor and Daniel's Social Media Debacle Was Confusing

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Taylor and Daniel hit a huge speed bump immediately after the proposal. Lauren was obsessed with the idea that David saw her on Instagram before he proposed in the pods. She believed that Daniel followed her on Instagram before joining the social experiment and that he knew who she was during their courtship in the pods.

When Taylor confronted him, she explained that she had an app that allowed her to track everyone who followed her, and she was eager to go through her new followers and prove Daniel had an ulterior motive. Quinn believed there were other underlying issues with Taylor's motivation behind needing to know who was following her on social media. She also felt like Taylor was unable to re-focus on the relationship after the social media mishap.

There Were Red Flags With Devin and Virginia

Image via Netflix

Last but not least, Virginia and Devin were a fan favorite in the pods, but their slight age difference has been a point of contention. Virginia says the age difference didn't bother her, but she continued to make small references to being with a younger man since they left the pods. "When someone says something doesn't bother them, but they keep bringing it up, it's a telltale sign that they are grappling with it," Quinn shared.

She believed Virginia was trying to convince herself that she didn't care about the age difference just as much as she was telling Devin. It was clear that Virginia was concerned about their differences in income and career stability because she mentioned a prenup early on in the relationship. As a mature woman who is settled in her career, she realizes there could be issues as Devin works to find his place.

The Matchmaker Gave 'Love Is Blind Minneapolis' Couples a Low Rating

Image via Netflix

After the reunion, Quinn’s educated predictions seemed pretty spot-on with the Minneapolis Love Is Blind couples. As a matchmaker, she believes in helping people find matches that will complement them and lead to making the pair stronger as a unit.

For a reality social experiment, Love Is Blind has had several couples make it past the pods and the altar to have successful marriages, children, etc. For the Minneapolis season, Quinn predicted two out of the five couples would stay together after decision day.​​​​​​​