There’s a lot of buzz online about how Love Is Blind Season 8 is an insufferable snoozefest where nothing is really happening. From a reality TV perspective, that’s true — this season didn’t serve the usual chunk of drama that’s expected from the show. Moreover, as far as Love Is Blind is concerned, there was a pattern where problematic things about a contestant’s past came to light after the episodes were released. However, this season, contestants were having deeper conversations about prenups and politics.

Most couples seemed at ease with their connections, and love triangles reached amicable conclusions. In fact, this was probably the first season where there was no groundbreaking drama and partner-stealing during the cast parties. Things have been smooth sailing for the most part from a reality TV point of view. This just further strengthens the fact that the contestants this season were real people and not individuals who were seeking their five seconds of fame.

Conversations Were Mundane and Objective in 'Love Is Blind' Season 8