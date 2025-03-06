Love Is Blind is anything but a typical dating experience for its contestants. Still, Meg Fink and Mason Horacek have had a particularly unique journey on Season 8 of Netflix’s reality dating show. From the moment they stepped into adjoining pods, Meg and Mason began developing a strong – and often quite adorable – connection, as they talked about aliens and conspiracy theories and bonded over sharing the same favorite movie, Her.

At times, it seemed like Meg and Mason were destined to be on the show together, but their connection was caught between overlapping love triangles alongside Madison Errchiello and Alex Brown. As both Meg and Mason left the pods single, I, along with many fans, thought we had seen the end of Meg and Mason’s story on Love Is Blind. But their brief return on Episode 11, titled “Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs,” proved otherwise and left me with high hopes for their future.

Meg and Mason’s Time in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Pods Was… Complicated