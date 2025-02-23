While viewers saw Madison Errichiello manipulate the narrative with her connections Mason Horacek and Alex Brown on Love Is Blind Season 8, a third person was caught up in the crossfire — Meg Fink. From the beginning of the season, Mason was number one on Meg’s list. The duo were two peas in a pod and even shared the same favorite movie, Her. Their emotional connection was off the charts, and they had a great thing going. Episode after episode, Meg waited for Mason to tell her where his mind was while he debated if he felt a stronger connection with Madison or Meg.

Eventually, Madison chose Alex and let it be known to Meg that she was the one who ended things with Mason. Despite the layered manipulation, Meg took a stand for herself and ended things with Mason since she didn’t want to be considered the second choice. Meg chose to call it quits and walk away despite her strong feelings, which isn’t something one typically sees on the show — think Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell from Love Is Blind Season 6.

Meg Fink and Mason Horacek Were Two Peas in a Pod