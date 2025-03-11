Every single season of Love Is Blind has the odd red flag men. But viewers surely didn’t expect to be served with a preposterous bunch of liars like the men on Love Is Blind Season 8. Save for Daniel Hastings, every single male contestant was incredibly problematic and sketchy in the latest installment. It turns out that a majority of them were putting up a front for the cameras while subjecting the female contestants to their problematic behavior off-screen. During the reunion, the women called out their exes for being clout-chasers, two-timers, and downright sketchy.

It was revealed that Ben Mezzenga was on the show for the wrong reasons, and Devin Buckley’s political views were a lot more problematic than was projected. Joey Leveille eventually did Monica Danús dirty by sliding into another female contestant’s DM’s, and Alex Brown may not have been the green flag viewers thought he was. A common factor among all the men on Love Is Blind Season 8 is the ease with which they lie through their teeth with a straight face until the women brought out receipts and witnesses to prove their point. Moreover, upon zooming out, it becomes evident that the men had the lingering stench of male chauvinism reeking from their persona.

The Men on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Have No Remorse