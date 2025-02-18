OK, so Minneapolis isn't exactly viewed as an exciting metropolitan hub. Aside from being the birthplace of the iconic Purple Rain creator, Prince, there doesn't seem to be much happening in the Midwestern city besides snow and conservative perspectives. Love Is Blind premiered its Minneapolis season, right in time for Valentine's Day, during one of the coldest months of the year and thus far, fans' reception to the cast has been as cold as the weather. The biggest problem is there are no standout personalities in Minneapolis. Many of the selected singles read as carbon copies of one another, making it difficult to differentiate the singles. Even the perceived villains for the first six episodes don't invoke the level of public rage that last season's villains created. The villains on the reality series aren't bad enough and the good guys just aren't memorable enough to make binging on the series worthwhile.

The First Engaged Couple on 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Doesn't Connect With the Audience

Image via Netflix

Joey and Monica, the first couple to get to the proposal, seem like a nice enough duo, but they don't spark butterflies or offer the excitement of couples in previous seasons. Last season, audiences knew Tyler and Ashley were probably too good to be true, but we waited with bated breath to see them greet each other for the first time. Even the train wreck of Savannah and Nicky D elicited excitement because their personalities were so over the top, the juice was worth the squeeze when watching their interactions. With Monica and Josh, their fawning over one another's hair fell eerily flat, leaving the remaining initial episodes feeling burdensome.

David Isn't a True 'LIB' Villain, But He Is All Minneapolis Has to Offer

Image via Netflix

Minneapolis's villains aren't really villainous, with David, a 33-year-old medical sales associate, being labeled the villain by default simply because there just isn't much to work with. David's lightweight manipulation of his love interests has nothing on past seasons' "mean girls" or "playboy personality" guys. Madison is another lackluster villain this season simply because she seems a bit more manipulative than the others and super fans can't confirm much of the artwork she claims to have done. She is also slightly cold and doesn't feel very connected to the process. Madison managed to throw a kink in the only couple audiences were rooting for this season, Mason and Meg with little to no regret.

Lauren, a 31-year-old teacher, is syrupy sweet, but instead of rooting for her to get her love interest, fans just feel like she was a horrible match for the show. Almost immediately, she was uncomfortable with realizing the guy she fancied was entertaining other women. LIB audiences are beyond jaded at the naive innocence of a woman like Lauren who isn't savvy enough to navigate interacting in the ladies' lounge with women vying for the same men. The potential for Lauren to end up heartbroken is almost guaranteed, but it still isn't enough to make audiences root for another outcome.

Lauren Is The Ultimate Midwestern Girl That Doesn't Belong On Reality TV

Image via Netflix

The conservative nature of the Midwest is a tangible factor in most of the conversations in the pods. From pseudo-Christian values to democrat vs republican rhetoric, and traditional gender roles, the Minneapolis singles are hyper-focused on conversations that don't make for great reality television conversation, at least not on a dating show. In seasons past, the pods were alive with fun, flirty, conversation, but in Minneapolis, the singles are discussing the roles of a stay-at-home mom versus a working woman. Even the conversations in the ladies' lounge feel bland and naive compared to previous seasons with more competitive cast members. Some have suggested the conversation topics could be a result of the country's current fascination with government issues, specifically the polarizing differences in today's political parties. Even if that is the case, the approach from a single in Minneapolis has proven to be much different than the perspective of a young single from a major cosmopolitan city.

Every season, audiences complain about being introduced to the love stories hand-picked by production instead of allowing the other singles in the pods to have some television time. Because there are few standout personalities in the cast, fans are wondering if production may have overlooked a diamond in the rough with some of the other singles whose love stories have been omitted from the edit. Even if the other singles are equally vanilla as the principal crew, throwing some additional voices in the pods would still offer some much-needed spice and variety. Usually, when the first few seasons are released, fans are champing at the bit to get to the remaining episodes, doing background research on the cast to find intel and demanding sneak peaks into the remaining season. With the Minneapolis season, fans are content to wait and some have even checked out, waiting for a redemptive follow-up to the 2025 season later this year.

Kinetic Content should consider re-purposing the footage from past Love Is Blind seasons to pull out some of the untold love stories, because there could be some untold stories that connect with the fan base unexpectedly. Having the old footage to fall back on would be a great plan B for seasons like Minneapolis that just don't make the cut after the premiere episodes.