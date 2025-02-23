Love Is Blind Season 8 released six episodes on Valentine's Day, but many fans have noticed a major change in the reality show's latest season. Love Is Blind won viewers over with its ingenuitive take on love with its debut back in February 2020. In Season 1, couples like Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton were already engaged and making their reveals by the end of the first episode. After about 4 episodes in the pods, the focus of the show switched to the couples’ honeymoon and then their weddings.

This format hasn't changed in the first seven seasons, but this year fans noticed a major difference in Season 8. While most couples in previous seasons were on their honeymoon by episode 4, this year couples stayed in the pods until Episode 6, which was also all the episodes of the season's initial release. Some viewers aren't a fan of the change, since more drama seems to happen outside the pods. Meanwhile, other fans certainly enjoy watching the extra pod episodes. Either way, though, fans are wondering: why are there more pod episodes?

More 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Pod Episodes Weren't Intentional