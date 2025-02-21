The pods are now open and several singles from Minnesota are hoping to find their soulmates on Love Is Blind Season 8. The first batch of episodes came out last week, and viewers couldn't help but notice that the six episodes that dropped on streaming were solely focused on the pods. Previous seasons of the Netflix reality hit hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey would only dedicate the first three to four episodes to this portion of the experiment. The remaining ones center on the couples' interactions during their honeymoon trip, as well as their connections in the real world.

Although spending more time in the pods was a bold decision, fans' initial reactions prove that this creative choice didn't pay off. Instead of audiences feeling fully engaged in the heart-to-heart conversations between singles separated by a wall, they were predominantly underwhelmed by the first episodes, with some even admitting to skipping scenes to find out which pairs got engaged sight unseen. This response to the season's slow-burn start poses an interesting question: Are the pods actually not the most interesting part of the experiment? If the answer is no, what then could've gone so wrong with Season 8's push for more moments in the pods?

'Love Is Blind' Season 8's Pod Episodes Didn't Focus on Enough Cast Members

Image via Netflix

One of the main reasons why this effort didn't work out as anticipated, was because of the number of couples that received screen treatment. Out of the 32 singles that were cast for Season 8, only a select few had recorded interactions, resulting in prolonged conversations between the same individuals over and over again. It is no secret that some singles do find love on Love Is Blind, but their stories aren't shown on the show, because they are deemed less interesting than others. Well, if that is the case, then why add more cast members to this season than any other season of the Netflix original thus far?

During a conversation with the singles in the first episode of Season 8, Vanessa Lachey shared that this edition had the greatest dating pool that the reality program ever had, which meant that there were more individuals worth getting to know in the pods. Yet, the announcement of Season 8's big cast didn't add in the slightest to Love Is Blind's appeal. It was instead a missed opportunity to explore more than the usual four or five couples that are featured throughout the season. There was enough time to follow more success stories, even if they were drama-free. According to the show's creator, there were two engagements that weren't included in this season. Although reality TV might be all about the drama, the purpose of Love Is Blind is also to get to know people who are there with the right mindset. After all, there is a reason why audiences still fawn over Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton's fated love story.

Certain Couples Didn't Even Get Engaged and Had Plenty of Screen Time