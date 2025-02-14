Only a few months after Season 7's release, Love Is Blind is back with a new batch of episodes and a hand-picked group of singles joining the experiment, already eyeing the chance to find their one true love. Hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reality show is also celebrating a major milestone, commemorating five years since Season 1 came out. With the pods open once again, there is a lot to anticipate, as well as debrief on social media. Given how passionate Love Is Blind fans are, it won't be long until the online discourse begins, with people predicting the couples that will stick together after uttering their vows and questioning how certain cast members ended up on the show in the first place. If you are part of the reality hit's faithful following and can't wait to tune in when the new episodes arrive on Netflix, here is all the info you should know before hitting play.

When Will 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Come Out?

Image via Netflix

The first batch of episodes for the new season of Love Is Blind will drop just in time for a holiday that is all about celebrating love. This Valentine's Day, February 14, prepare to curl up on the couch with your significant other after eating at a fancy restaurant, closing off the night watching people from various walks of life fall for each other in the pods. Episodes 1-6 will premiere on Netflix as of February 14, with the remaining 7 coming out on a weekly basis. Given the show's popularity, Season 8 will have more episodes than the previous editions of the reality matchmaking program. Other seasons typically had around 11 episodes, counting the reunion. This means that there will likely be a lot to see from the new cast, who will walk into this experience, hopeful that they will find their soulmate and get engaged sight-unseen.

Can You Watch 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Without Netflix?