Love Is Blind alums Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland are officially tying the knot! The couple might not have met in the pods, but their reality TV journeys eventually led them to each other. AD and Ollie first met on the sets of Netflix’s dating reality series, Perfect Match, and quickly formed a connection. After keeping their romance under wraps for a while, the reality couple announced their engagement during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, which aired on March 9, 2025.

The reunion featured a clip from the couple’s romantic proposal on the beach. During the season eight reunion, Ollie tells AD “You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you." The reality star got down on one knee said and continued his joy being with her. “And nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life loving you.” Ollie then popped the big question. After AD says yes, the newly-engaged couple is seen sharing a kiss. According to AD, Ollie’s proposal caught her by surprise. However, Ollie confessed that he had been planning for months.

While spilling the beans on their relationship during the reunion special, the two shared that their respective time on Love Is Blind helped them understand what they wanted in a life partner. According to AD, the two of them had “super intentional conversations” while they were dating. Ollie appeared on Love Is Blind: UK Season 1 and was engaged to Demi Brown before she dumped him at the altar. Similarly, AD got engaged to Clay Gravesande during Love Is Blind Season 6, and the pair called it off when Clay said “I don’t” at the altar.

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Dave Bettenburg Still Wants To Be With Lauren O’Brien