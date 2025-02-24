C'mon, pod squad, we've got a reunion to attend! With only two episodes thus far, Love Is Blind fans have a lot of questions for the Season 8 singles, couples, and everyone in between. Now, fans know exactly when the tea will be spilled as Netflix has announced that the can't-miss Season 8 reunion will air on Sunday, March 9 at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST.

Per the press release, "Join hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey as all your favorite couples and singles come together to revisit the season’s shocking twists, share their reactions to watching their journeys unfold on screen, and spill on where their relationships stand today. And trust us — there will be a few surprises in store you won’t see coming!" Based on the teaser for the reunion, you better prepare your Love Is Blind bingo cards, as it's going to be an explosive and unexpected night.

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Sets Watch Party for SXSW

Want to watch the reunion with your own pod squad? Love Is Blind fans are cordially invited to the party of the year at the Love Is Blind SXSW Watch Party. Everything is bigger in Texas, and this party will certainly fit the bill! In addition to catching all the drama on screen, you never know who you may bump into. Stars from the franchise are expected to appear to celebrate the reunion. For more information and to grab tickets for the exclusive watch party and weekend takeover in Austin, TX, fans can click here. The Love Is Blind SXSW Watch Party is the opportunity to celebrate five years of Love Is Blind with gold goblets galore, themed photo moments, special appearances from alumni, and more.

Season 8 has been the biggest season yet, and the SXSW festivities are the perfect way to celebrate. Tickets are first come, first served, and not guaranteed. Doors will open at 6:00 PM local time and the event will end at 10:00 PM. The age limit for reserving tickets is 21 and up. Even if you can’t make the watch party, Love Is Blind fans will be able to participate in a series of events at SXSW from March 7 to 9, including Instagram feed–worthy photo opportunities and free coffee with creamers inspired by the dating experiment. You won't need anybody to sweep you off your feet, as lucky fans can catch free rides in the Love Is Blind pedicabs all weekend long. And there’s always more to reveal, so keep an eye out for a few of your favorites from seasons past and present who might be stopping by. Sounds like a party to me!

Love Is Blind streams new episodes on Fridays on Netflix.