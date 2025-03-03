Past Love Is Blind villains can rest easy because David Bettenburg has earned the title of uncontested red flag contestant across all seasons of the show. He spent the entire time in the pods, spilling his heart out to Lauren O’Brien about how he recognized he was a toxic guy in the past but had completely changed himself. Cut to the most recent episode of Love Is Blind Season 8, he gaslit, shamed, and emotionally abused Lauren for having been involved in a friends-with-benefits scenario with someone he had mutual friends with before she came into the experiment.

Despite relentless justifications from Lauren, her friends, and family, David couldn’t take his fiancée’s word for it. Instead, he kept insinuating how he knew that his friends and family were right in their assumptions about Lauren. Moreover, he refused to introduce Lauren to them and even insulted her on multiple occasions. After taking her through hell and back, he acted like a crybaby when Lauren’s dad called his behavior into question. What’s infinitely frustrating is that he had the liberty to end their relationship and only offered Lauren a sloppy apology in a drunken state. Lauren deserved way better and, at the very least, a more sincere apology.

Lauren O’Brien Was Subjected to Layered Levels of Emotional Abuse