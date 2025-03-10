Love Is Blind season 8 has arguably not been the best of the series, but the reunion episode always brings the most excitement. As usual, fans got to witness conflicts, resolutions, and updates, along with the receipts for all the tea spilled.

There were some interesting revelations throughout the over an hour-long reunion special, many of which were shocking. One involves two past cast members from two different editions of the show. Another has to do with accusations of ghosting and the person reaching out to the worst possible past cast member for advice. While Love Is Blind 8 ended with only one couple actually getting married, there was a lot to talk about that has happened in the year since filming ended.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Love Is Blind 8/10 Release Date February 13, 2020 Showrunner Chris Coelen Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

6 Daniel Got a Tattoo of Taylor

Image via Netflix

Fans were happy to see that Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag are still married and happier than ever. Despite going through challenges this last year, including Daniel’s mother battling an illness, they have supported one another and even bought their first house. But the news that had fans’ mouths agape was when Daniel revealed that he got a tattoo to honor Taylor. It sounded sweet, noting that he had her eyes on his chest. When co-host Vanessa Lachey insisted he show it, however, it creeped some viewers out.

The tattoo features Taylor’s eyes in a rectangular border, which he noted was lifted right from a photo he took of her. While sweet, some fans find it unsettling, noting that Taylor would be looking at herself when getting intimate with him. The sweet gesture proves the couple is in it for the long-haul, though. And Daniel mentioned that it’s an homage to the fact that her eyes and how they crinkle when she smiles was one of the first things he noticed about her at their reveal.

5 Ben Ghosted Sara and Got Advice From an Unlikely Person

Image via Netflix

Sara Carton said no at the altar, believing that Ben Mezzenga simply didn’t give any thought to the values that she holds near and dear to her heart. But she admitted that the couple did continue to date after the show, which surprised fans, since when he suggested it at the altar, she said “we’ll see” in a way that indicated she had no interest. She claims that they were staying together at his place, and she was to go to Nashville for a few months to finish a project for work. The plan was for him to visit her and stay for a few weeks, up to a month, since he works remotely. After she left, she noticed he removed her from Find My Fri