Editor's note: The below review contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8.Love is in the pods! Another season of the world’s most fascinating dating experiment is back — this time, focusing on the singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Love Is Blind is still the same formulaic dating game, Season 8 is a breath of fresh air, with the singles that enter the pods bringing an energy that revitalizes the series. So far, we've only seen the dating pod portion of the game; there's still much more to the journey toward the altar, and more time left to see some individuals' true colors, but for now, the authenticity of this group is reason enough to tune in.

Minnesota has its happy helping of Midwest stereotypes, with things like “you betcha” and hot dish making the state what it is. So, are these "You Betcha Pod Squad" singles the epitome of Minnesota? You betcha! There may be genuine kindness at the heart of this season, but don’t get it twisted. This is still Love Is Blind, and true colors are exposed when the pressure cooker intensifies, leading to heartbreak not only for the singles but for us too.

Real Conversations Lead to Exceptional Moments in 'Love Is Blind' Season 8

Image via Netflix

At the start, it's revealed that Love Is Blind Season 8 is the show's biggest yet. This means there are just more individuals to choose from, but it also means that if you've analyzed the cast during the preseason, you might end up playing a game of Where's Waldo with some faces, as they won't be featured in the pods one time. Do individuals like "Adam," "Amanda," "Hugo," and "Tom" even get a lower third mention in the living quarter's sequences? Were they even there to begin with? Nevertheless, the individuals the season does focus on are quite fascinating — most of them, at least. One element that stands out is that a large majority of these singles work in the medical field. It's not necessarily important to the narrative, just an interesting fact about how singles in their twenties and thirties have focused on their career and are now jumping into finding love. Perhaps this is why this group seems to have their heads on their shoulders, or at least more than in previous seasons. They're truly ready for the next step in life.

What makes Season 8 work is the real-world conversations that lead to exceptional moments in the pods. Part of the Love Is Blind experiment revolves around discovering if the connection made in the pod can work outside. In the past, there have been crucial conversations that have led to make or break decisions, and Season 8 is no exception. In two instances, the discussion of LGBTQ+ acceptance is brought up — and in both instances, it produces different results. One provides clarity, while the other leads to the dissolution of a relationship. Brittany Dodson discloses to Devin Buckley that she has had relationships with women, but despite that, she doesn't believe she could see herself marrying a woman. While she doesn't label herself with Devin, her disclosure of her past becomes a point of contention for the potential pair. Devin's faith leads to discomfort about being with Brittany, while Brittany is uncomfortable that he's hesitant to accept her for who she is. The two ultimately break things off in a respectful and honest way, agreeing that they could be friends outside of the experiment. It's a prime example of how this game needs to be played.

By comparison, Sara Carton reveals that social issues are a major part of her life. Having lived in a conservative household, her eyes have been opened to the world, and she's become more involved in social issues after the Black Lives Matter protests. She tells Ben Mezzenga that it's important to have a partner that is accepting of that. Despite him saying he's "ignorant to that stuff," he's willing to learn and understand. He tells her that he's on board, so she trusts him, and they get engaged! Both conversations are exceptionally engaging to watch, and the highlight of this initial batch of episodes, but what's even more important is how they're handled. Brittany and Devin don't let their prejudices influence their discussion toward something negative, while Ben and Sara's interactions showcase how important the topic of social issues can be when considering a potential relationship.

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Has Many Heroes and No True Villains