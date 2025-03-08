Love Is Blind has yet another clout chaser! Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga from Love Is Blind Season 8 had a largely amicable journey on the show but ended up calling it quits at the altar. Now, Sara is reflecting on her time in the pods and questioning her ex-fiancé Ben’s true intentions for being on the show.

In an exclusive interview on March 7, 2025, Sara spilled all the tea on the lingering red flags she had ignored during her relationship with Ben. Although she has no regrets about her experience during the experiment, she wonders if her ex-fiancé was on the show for the wrong reasons. Sara revealed that Ben had told her he’d moved to California to become an actor. While she was a bit taken aback by the revelation, she gave him the benefit of the doubt and believed his intentions were pure. However, when the viral TikTok surfaced, Sara questioned whether Ben was showing her his authentic self. The TikTok in question involved a girl crying over a man’s alleged mistreatment who happened to be on Love Is Blind Season 8. While the girl didn’t mention any names, Ben admitted to Sara that she was referring to him and that he’d blocked her.

Sara was perplexed due to the amount of engagement the video was drawing, and also wondered why so many women in the comments section knew Ben. After their wedding day, Sara discovered that Ben had allegedly distributed business cards to women to promote his YouTube channel. While Sara still believes that they had a good connection, the revelations during and after the show didn’t match what Ben was projecting, which left her wondering:

“I was questioning if he was there for the right reasons.”

Sara Carton Was Perplexed by Ben Mezzenga’s Response at the Wedding