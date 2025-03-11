Sara Carton is finally speaking out about her unexpected split from Ben Mezzenga following their dramatic Love Is Blind season 8 finale. What seemed like a potential second chance at love quickly turned into radio silence when Ben ghosted Sara just weeks after the show wrapped. The couple, who made it all the way to their wedding day, left fans hopeful when Ben suggested continuing their relationship despite Sara’s decision to say no at the altar.

However, according to Sara, what happened next was something she never saw coming. “We continued to live together for about two weeks after the wedding,” Sara revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “One day, I noticed he had removed me from Find My Friends, and I barely heard from him. That’s when I knew.”

From The Altar To Ghosting

Image via Netflix

For Sara, the abrupt cutoff felt like a major betrayal. She informed how she felt shocked and duped by Ben. Despite Ben’s prior claims that he wanted to continue their relationship, his actions spoke otherwise. Ben, on the other hand, defended his decision, stating during the season 8 reunion that he thought the two had already broken up when Sara left for Nashville. “I felt like cutting it off completely was the healthiest way to move forward,” he explained.

On the day of their Love Is Blind wedding, Sara was torn. Though she cared for Ben, she couldn’t ignore the growing list of doubts clouding her decision. As Sara processed what had happened, she began piecing together signs she may have overlooked during their time together. “I was questioning if he was there for the right reasons,” she admitted. “I don’t doubt that we had a good connection, but after a while, things just weren’t adding up.”

Concerns About Ben’s Motivations Started Surfacing

Image via Netflix

Concerns about Ben’s motivations started surfacing when she came across a viral TikTok video of a woman crying over a man’s alleged mistreatment. Ben later admitted that the video was about him. Additionally, rumors swirled that he had handed out YouTube business cards to women in an attempt to grow his following. “The TikTok was huge. That alone made me realize I had a lot more to learn about Ben,” she said. Sara then revealed how her friends also questioned Ben's intentions and their interactions directly with him, further adding onto her doubts.

When she declined to marry him, Ben countered with a proposal to continue dating and see where their relationship could go outside of the experimental setting of the show. Caught off guard, Sara awkwardly laughed before saying, “We’ll see.”

She later admitted to PEOPLE that his response felt “disrespectful” in light of the show’s premise. “The whole concept of Love Is Blind is that you either commit fully or walk away. Continuing to date after rejecting marriage felt contradictory to everything we had signed up for.” Still, despite her initial hesitation, Sara wanted to give their relationship a real chance. They continued living together for a brief period following the show’s conclusion, even making tentative plans to move in together in Nashville, where she had accepted a temporary job. That’s when everything changed.

Sara revealed, “We had been discussing our future, and then, suddenly, I noticed he had removed me from Find My Friends. I barely heard from him after that.” The realization hit her hard: “That moment told me everything I needed to know about Ben.”

Did Ben Ever Have Real Intentions?

Image via Netflix

Looking back, Sara now wonders if Ben was playing a strategic game on the show. She felt their relationship was 'forced' only for the sake of being relevant on the show as if she would have said Yes to Ben, he would have too only to be that 'couple that comes out of Love is Blind.' However, during the Season 8 reunion, Ben denied any wrongdoing and claimed he believed they were already broken up when Sara left for Nashville. “It was my understanding that we were done,” he said, adding that he decided to cut things off because it was “the healthiest way to move on.” Sara, however, tells a different story. “I texted him, saying I would’ve appreciated a conversation rather than finding out by surprise,” she recalled. “He sent me back these very scripted apologies. There was no weight to his words. After that, I never heard from him again.”

Despite the messy ending, Sara insists there’s no bad blood. She mentioned that they are cordial and would smile and hug one another if they ever bumped into each other. Sara’s experience on Love Is Blind left her with a newfound confidence in trusting her gut. She mentioned overlooking a lot of red flags that were already there from Ben's side, but continued their relationship because she believed in it. However, in the weeks following their split, Sara also heard from people who had crossed paths with Ben in the past.

“People reached out to me, sharing stories about who he was in college,” she said. “Nothing criminal, but just little things about his personality that made me think, Wow, I really didn’t know him at all.” At the end of all this, Sara holds no grudges. “We don’t talk, but if we see each other, we’re cordial. "There’s no bad blood, but I’ve learned so much about who he really is,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m grateful for the clarity. It’s just time to move forward.”

For Love Is Blind fans, the drama of season 8 continues to unfold, and as always, it proves that love—especially when found in a pod—is never as simple as it seems. All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.