The premiere of Love Is Blind Season 8 – featuring a new set of singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota – is right around the corner, with Episodes 1-6 dropping on Netflix on February 14. After Love Is Blind Season 7 proved to be the most drama-filled and toxic season of the reality dating show yet, it’s safe to say that Season 8 has some room for improvement. Last season was particularly messy, mostly on behalf of a cast that seemed more interested in racking up screen time than actually finding a life partner. Long-time fans of the show miss when cast members seemed to be more authentically looking for love, and the experiment at the heart of Love Is Blind, while extreme, felt more realistic than it has in recent seasons.

With Love Is Blind growing in popularity and reach since its premiere season – with spin-offs now spanning the globe – it has become, for many of its cast members, a one-way ticket to internet fame. This has inevitably resulted in more contestants who are, as Bachelor Nation puts it, “not here for the right reasons.” Now, Love Is Blind Season 8 has the near-impossible task of casting singles who are genuinely interested in finding love and at least somewhat ready for marriage on one of the most popular reality dating shows out there and during a time when reality TV stardom is at an all-time high.

Too Many ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Contestants Joined To Play the Fame Game