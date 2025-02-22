Taylor Haag’s journey on Love Is Blind Season 8 nearly ended before it truly began. The 32-year-old colonoscopy nurse recently opened up about how she came close to walking away from the pods, even though she would later meet her fiancé, Daniel Hastings, in the infamous reveal tunnel. According to Taylor, a frustrating bout of laryngitis almost derailed her quest for love and persuaded her to start packing her bags in the pods, before Daniel’s proposal changed her mind.

“I almost went home – I lost my voice for three days straight and I was so frustrated,” Taylor revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. During her time in the pods, Taylor struggled to keep up with conversations, which left her feeling isolated from her fellow contestants. “My voice is all I have here, and I’m fighting to get words out,” she added. While many of her castmates bonded in the shared lounge area, Taylor attempted to rest as much as possible and hoped to regain her voice. Yet with each passing day, the pressure grew, and she eventually seriously considered leaving the series: “I had started putting things in my bag. I was like, ‘If I don’t have a voice tomorrow, I am going to go home.’” Fortunately for Taylor, she ended up bouncing back just in time.

Despite her strained vocal cords, Taylor managed to connect with Daniel somehow. While it might have been unusual to carry out pod conversations in a hushed or whispered tone, Daniel remained undeterred by Taylor’s temporary silence. The two found enough common ground to forge a strong emotional bond, leading Daniel to propose at the end of the experiment, followed by their face-to-face meeting in the reveal tunnel, which was no doubt a relief to both.

Daniel Attempted to Follow Taylor on Social Media Ahead of Filming