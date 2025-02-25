The greatest debate of all time would be: prenup or no prenup. But on a show like Love Is Blind, where one gets engaged and subsequently married to someone in a matter of weeks, a prenup shouldn’t be a choice but a necessity. In Love Is Blind Season 8, Virginia Miller tells her fiancé, Devin Buckley, that she would like to get a prenup before they get married. They also have an open and honest conversation about finances and how they’ll navigate their earnings after marriage. This was a vital conversation since these aspects later pose issues that cause immense turmoil in a marriage.

Moreover, Virginia also cited explicit reasons for wanting a prenup and was transparent about it even when she met Devin’s family. Come to think of it, Love Is Blind should incorporate prenups into its show’s requirements so that couples don’t have to have that awkward back-and-forth of justification. Virginia’s bold and matter-of-fact declaration was absolutely justified, and producers need to use this as a wake-up call to make changes to the reality TV show’s policies.

A Prenup Needs To Be Considered Less of a Taboo

Image via Netflix

There’s generally an incredible amount of taboo around the concept of a prenup. It’s assumed to be a form of negativity in a relationship rather than a safety net for all parties involved. A prenup is often considered an act that individuals assume to be a lack of faith in the longevity of a marriage or the questioning of the other’s intent behind tying the knot in the first place.

However, it needs to be viewed from a nuanced perspective. It acts as a guarantee that prevents the downfall of a relationship from getting even more bitter than it needs to be in the unfortunate circumstance that things don’t work out. One wears safety gear the first time they learn to ride a bike or jump into the pool for the first time, not because they’d definitely fall or drown, but just as a precaution — prenups are pretty much the same.

Virginia Miller’s Classy Flair Amid the Prenup Discussion Is Commendable

Image via Netflix

Virginia brought up the prenup matter organically and without making a big deal of the whole thing. She and Devin were having a conversation about finances and future goals when she nonchalantly mentioned that she would like to sign a prenup. This subsequently led to an honest conversation about splitting their current financial standings and bringing up any debts they needed to pay off. Virginia also made it a point to explain to her fiancé the distinct reasons why she wanted a prenup.

She also doubled down by clarifying that getting a prenup didn’t mean their finances would remain entirely separate throughout their marriage. Virginia brought it up without remorse when meeting Devin’s family — who were not too enthused about the idea at first — citing her reason as beneficial to the relationship rather than detrimental. When one zooms out and views the situation, it makes sense for both partners to walk away with their individual earnings and split shared assets down the middle in the event of a divorce.

Shows Like ‘Love Is Blind’ Should Make Prenups a Non-Negotiable