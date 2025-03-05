During the onset of Love Is Blind Season 8, Virginia Miller wasn’t necessarily a contestant who had many things to say. However, as the season progressed, she turned out to be the most grounded and sorted contestant of the season. Virginia unapologetically told her fiancé, Devin Buckley, that she wanted to sign a prenup before tying the knot. She was very no-nonsense about the whole thing and provided concrete justifications for the same. Moreover, in later episodes, she insisted on having open conversations about any issues that may have come to light along the way.

What really set her a class apart from the rest was her diplomatic conversation about politics. She addressed controversial topics like abortion rights and respected her partner’s opinion when he confessed that he voted Republican. Rather than blowing things out of proportion, they had a mature discussion about their beliefs and the degree to which their political alignments coincide with their own views. Virginia had a heart-touching moment with her mother while trying on her wedding dress where she spoke about how dating in the past has been challenging — which is the most relatable thing anyone has said this season.

Virginia Miller Knows What She Wants and Isn’t Shy to Demand It