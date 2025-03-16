Love Is Blind is notoriously known for participants with vibrant red flags, but I'm surprised by this season's results. The unique Netflix experiment is one I've always enjoyed. With its release in 2020 and the COVID-19 shutdown in full swing, the pod show brought a special type of comfort to TV screens. However, as Love Is Blind has gone on, I realize the pods make it really easy for participants to hide their red flags.

But it also makes it just as easy for them to be revealed. For about two weeks, Love Is Blind stars talk to each other, sight unseen, hoping to meet someone worth marrying. With so little time and hormones and endorphins running amuck participants have to make a choice quickly and their decisions don't always work out for the best. This season, several stars made it outside the pods, but unlike previous seasons, the women made choices that I couldn't be more proud of.

The 'Love Is Blind' Experiment Leads to Trauma Dumping