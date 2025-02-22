Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 8 dropped on Netflix on February 14, and all six episodes cover the pods portion of the experiment at the heart of the reality dating show. There has been some criticism from fans that six full episodes of just the pods have made for a slow start to the season and that not enough of the largest Love Is Blind cast so far was shown during the process. But there was a saving grace for these early episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 in that the women refused to settle for anything less than what they came for. Despite a lack of sparks flying between contestants this season, a clear theme for the pod episodes emerged: The women of Love Is Blind Season 8 are taking charge of their own fate and experience on the show.

The Women on Season 8 of ‘Love Is Blind’ Know What They Want