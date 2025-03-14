With this season of Love Is Blind feeling like a bit of a letdown, the final episode followed suit. Five couples ended the experiment engaged. Four made it to the altar. Only one was wed. And it’s the one that almost didn’t even make it to Honduras. Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings walking away married showcased that it takes a lot of hard work to complete the experiment.

For the three other couples, it was the women who had the ultimate say in ending the relationship at the altar. Virginia Miller, Sara Carton, and Monica Danus had major pause at continuing to marriage due to social disconnects and communication difficulties that they simply could not get past. Except for Joey Leveille, the men were blindsided. Ben Mezzenga and Devin Buckley were devastated and heartbroken at their fate, but now, looking back at the season as a whole, the men seemed to expect their relationships to work out without realizing they were the downfall. They were all "yes" men who actually stood strong in their convictions but were too afraid to express them.

The Saga of the "Yes" Men on 'Love Is Blind' Season 8