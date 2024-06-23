Throughout six seasons, the revolutionary social experiment Love Is Blind has showcased some of reality TV's top shocking WTF moments. The innovative series created by Chris Coelen, aims to prove that singles can form an authentic connection and fall in love, sight unseen. Love Is Blind started with 30 singles who entered pods that sheltered them from their prospective partner. They could plan cute dates and exchange gifts, but they couldn't see each other until after they were engaged. The viewers, producers, and contestants did not know how successful the series would become.

In each season, a handful of couples were engaged and explored their relationship in the real world. Most would make it to the altar, but only some would choose to say “I do.” However, in its six seasons, the show has proven that forming a connection and getting out of the pods was only the tip of the iceberg. The couples would still have several hurdles to overcome once entering the real world. Between the unique phases in the experiment, the tumultuous relationships, and the jaw-dropping reveals, the series showcases some of the most shocking WTF reality TV moments. Here are the top 10 shocking moments from the Love Is Blind series and what made them so memorable.

10 Fake Tears With Tear Drops

Andrew, Season 3

Image via Netflix

Some scenes, like this one, shook the viewership to their core. In Season 3, Andrew Liu proposed to Nancy Rodriguez, but she rejected him. Afterward, he appeared for his interview. Once he confirmed the cameras were recording, Andrew pulled out what appeared to be eye drops. After he inserted them, Andrew smirked before launching into a sob story about how betrayed he felt by Nancy's rejection. Throughout the interview, he continued to sniffle and blink, enhancing the watery, glassy-eye look.

The Love Is Blind cast member even went as far as to say, "I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears," as the liquid solution dripped down his cheeks. Many viewers found this scene to be manipulative and believed the production crew left the scene in the last cut intentionally to expose his shady tactics. Ultimately, this scene was particularly shocking because Nancy’s rejection came from her belief that Andrew was not authentic and thought he was trying to portray a particular persona. Maybe she was right after all.

Jackie, Season 4

Image via Netflix

Marshall Glaze only wanted Jackie Bonds. There was no one else in the pods who even came close. Jackie was a little inexperienced in the relationship department, but was excited to find her “daddy.” There was one issue, though. Jackie was involved in a love triangle almost right away and was interested in Josh Demas. Despite initially being torn, Jackie accepted Marshall's proposal, and the duo went to Mexico, where they would soon realize they weren't as compatible as they thought. Especially since Josh’s appearance at the cast gathering was the catalyst for one of the top shocking moments of the season. Upon meeting the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast member, Jackie, seemed unsure of which decision to make.

However, viewers and Marshall learned about her decision when she decided not to go with the rest of the women to try on wedding dresses. What made this scene initially shocking was the show's editing tactics and how the production crew implied that she skipped dress shopping to go on a date with Josh. In this scene, she would kiss and agree to date him for the long term. Fans were blown away that not only would Jackie cheat on Marshall, but that the series would also air their dirty laundry. At the reunion, Jackie claimed, which Marshall confirmed, the show edited their seasons to imply that she cheated, but their jaw-dropping meeting happened the day following their breakup.

8 "Deepti is like My Aunt"

Shake, Season 2

Image via Netflix

Sometimes, contestants forget the main purpose of the show: to forget about physical appearances and to connect on a deeper emotional level. Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee was one contestant who totally missed the purpose of the social experiment. The 32-year-old veterinarian was beyond superficial and wanted to know all the nitty-gritty details about Deepti Vempati’s body type before proposing. However, despite the initial few red flags, the couple got engaged and went on their honeymoon. While most couples were working on their physical connection and enjoying their time in Mexico, Deepti and Shake struggled to improve their connection.

It turned out, Shake wasn't attracted to Deepti. In fact, in one of the most shocking moments of the season, Shake confided with a fellow castmate that he was “not physically attracted to her.” According to Shake, he felt like he was with his “aunt or something.” Although determining if an emotional connection can lead to a healthy physical connection is part of the experiment, Shake’s obvious disregard was off-putting. Especially since the Love Is Blind contestant seemed to want to be the “cool guy” who didn't care about throwing anyone, including his fiancé, under the bus on TV.

7 "Your Engagement Ring is in the Pool"

Carlton, Season 1

Image via Netflix

One goal of the pods is to feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable, to unleash and unburden. Looking someone in the eye and revealing dark secrets can be tough, but a wall that blocks facial expressions and adds a buffer can make opening up easier. Carlton Morton missed his mark, though. In the pods, Carlton and Diamond Jack connect quickly. The couple got engaged and had a lovely reveal; however, once they got to Mexico, their relationship imploded. Carlton had a secret he was keeping from his fiancé: his sexuality.

Carlton was bisexual, and he was waiting for the perfect time to tell his soon-to-be wife. Well, the Love Is Blind participant waited until they were engaged and on their honeymoon until he finally told the truth. Carlton’s confession would lead to the series’ first breakup. In Carlton’s defense, Diamond didn’t take the news well. On the other hand, she didn't take the news well because she felt like her fiancé was hiding something from her and believed the pods were the prime place to share this information with his potential partners. Diamond’s lack of empathy and compassion prompted Carlton to lose his cool and chuck her engagement ring in the pool.

6 "This Isn't Responsible"

Clay, Season 6

Image via Netflix

Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith had an amazing connection in the pods that's not showcased on Love Is Blind often. Even though Clay undeniably had some vibrant red flags, like being too concerned about her looks while in the pods, this duo seemed genuine. The other contestants, and Netflix viewers, had high hopes for this duo. However, Clay feared he would follow in his father's footsteps and cheat on his future wife. Although AD was wary of Clay and his childhood traumas, she was determined to be the wife that would change Clay's opinion of his childhood and marriage. This fear was the major hurdle they needed to overcome, but it turned out to be too much for Clay to handle.

By the time they got to the altar, AD said yes, but Clay launched into one of the most shocking “I don’t” speeches of the series. Instead, he shocked AD, and viewers, by stating that he didn't think it would be “responsible” to say yes because he still needed “work.” He made a valid point, but between their connection and AD's persistence and reassurance, his decision shocked fans. Clay regretted the decision, which he confirmed at the reunion. It seemed like he wanted to continue their relationship off-screen and improve their foundation, but AD refused to entertain the idea. However, his decision did lead to the crippling, heart-wrenching conversation between Clay's parents that provided viewers with additional insight into his actions.

5 "It's The Best Sex of Your Life, Not Mine"

Giannia, Season 1

Image via Netflix

For some Love Is Blind couples, they simply cannot connect on a physical level the same way they did on an emotional level. For Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, this appeared to be the case. This duo hit it off in the pods almost right away. Their connection was so strong that Giannina didn't wait for Damian to propose. She popped the question first. The odds seemed pretty good for this couple, especially as they started exploring their relationship right away in Mexico. However, their time together would showcase one major issue for this new couple: their sex life.

To recreate the comfort of the pods, Giannina and Damian stood in separate rooms as they spoke candidly. Damian, nor Love Is Blind fans, were prepared for the verbal assault that would soon follow. According to Giannina, their sex life was lacking. While Damian believed their time together was the best sex of his life, Giannina claimed there was a specific reason she never returned the compliment. While their physical connection was “great,” it certainly wasn't “f***ing mind-blowing” and her always initiating their physical intimacy was also beginning to wear down on her.

4 A Dog Drinks Wine

Jessica, Season 1

Image via Netflix

Some reality TV scenes are purely timeless. Love Is Blind Season 1, and this scene in particular created a shockingly comedic precedent for the future seasons. Jessica Batten fell in love with Mark Cuevas in the pods. However, they had one major issue between them: their age difference. Even so, since the purpose of the experiment was to let go of superficial qualities like age and looks, the couple took their chances. Their Mexico trip prompted a few outbursts, but the couple were determined to make it work. The Love Is Blind couple moved in together, which led to a few more hiccups, including an intense conversation about their age difference.

The couple were arguing once again when Jessica told Mark he was a “grown-*** man” and that she didn't want to be his parent. Mark tried to console his fiancé and reassure her that he was all there, physically and mentally. Amid the uncomfortable conversation, Jessica lowered her wine glass and allowed her golden retriever to guzzle it while she whispered, “She loves wine.” This iconic scene nearly broke the internet as it led to the series’ first meme. In an interview, Jessica apologized and claimed she loved her dog “very much.” The scene was a momentary lapse in judgment due to her discomfort at the moment, and she assured fans she didn't allow her dog to drink wine on a regular basis.

3 The Infamous “Ghetto” I Do Not Accept Speech

Zanab, Season 3

Image via Netflix

Zanab Jaffery and Cole Barnett bonded over common interests in the pods early on. They were both realtors and bonded over their shared Christian faith. The Love Is Blind couple had a few issues, such as both of them being interested in different contestants and having drastically distinct personalities. However, the duo seemed promising. Even their initial meeting went well, and Cole gushed over how “beautiful” his fiancé was. Their time in Mexico would highlight the red flags in their relationship, though. The first issue arose when Cole admitted that Raven Ross and Colleen Reed were 10s, compared to his fiancé who was a 9. His rating of the other women would lead to Zanab's insecurities taking over, and she would continue to question Cole's attraction.

They never seemed to recover because their angst would evolve into bickering throughout their segment over small issues like how to hold a wine glass or season chicken. There was also an off-screen issue involving “cuties,” the small clementine oranges, that ultimately gave Zanab all the insight into their relationship that she needed. By the time they reached the altar, anything could've happened, but Zanab had a plan. Once it was her turn, she broke into a soliloquy, obliterating Cole as she highlighted all the ways her fiancé disrespected, critiqued, and insulted her over the last month, with her friends cheering her along. At the Love Is Blind reunion, Zanab stood by everything she said, but she also admitted that it was very “ghetto” of her friends to clap along while she publicly humiliated Cole.

2 "You Look Like a Cartoon"

Irina, Season 3

Image via Netflix

The reveal is the most anticipated part of the social experiment. The reveal is supposed to be full of pent-up passion, romance, and excitement, which was not the case for Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowsk. In the pods, Zach was torn between Irina and Bliss Poureetezadi. He chose Irina because he thought she was more affectionate, even though she forgot his birthday. Not to mention she was also the main women's lounge bully, but Zach would soon learn the gravity of his decisions, starting with their intense and awkward reveal. Because the moment the doors opened, Irina regretted her decision and it was clear as day.

As they sat down, the villainous Love Is Blind contestant confessed that her fiancé's blank stare resembled a cartoon character. While this hilarious description certainly dropped a few jaws, the awkward shocking moments didn't end there. Zach, excited to finally have his fiancé in his arms, wanted to seal the deal with a kiss. Irina opted for a hug instead. And once she got the ring, she completed her fiancé's description by adding a disclaimer of just how creepy he was. Nothing else can really be said here other than Irina clearly missed the point of the Love Is Blind experiment.

1 A Breakup Over Makeup

JP, Season 5

Image via Netflix

In this day and age, wearing makeup is very common. Especially when a person wants to make a good first impression when meeting their potential spouse. Jared ‘JP’ Pierce didn't seem to get the memo. After falling in love with Love is Blind Season 5 star Taylor Rue in the pods, he proposed, which naturally led to the reveal. Taylor sported a beautiful floral dress and was excited to show off to her fiancé. The couple kissed and embraced, but there was something off about JP's energy. At first, Taylor, and fans, attributed his awkwardness to nerves, but their relationship didn't improve in Mexico. Despite Taylor’s best efforts to have fun and enjoy their vacation, JP acted coldly towards her. She could sense it, and she asked him what was wrong, but JP evaded the subject.

After a few days in Mexico, JP confessed that Taylor wore too much makeup for his liking. A baffled Taylor fired back that she only wore makeup at the reveal. Well, apparently her makeup left a massive smudge on JP’s jacket that remained ingrained in his brain. He wanted to see more of her freckles and wearing makeup that one time was simply too much to bear, so they broke up. In a show where couples break up over secrets, finances, and communication issues, wearing makeup seems like a silly problem to have. Not to mention, if wearing makeup one time at the reveal was enough to turn JP off, then imagine how he would've felt about the Love Is Blind Season 5 cast member after playing with a bridal makeup palette.

