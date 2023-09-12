The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 will be the best yet, with an even wilder and more unpredictable viewing experience.

The show follows what's actually happening, adding to its appeal and making it feel like an oversized documentary.

Season 5 will feature shocking revelations, unexpected love triangles, and intense relationship history, making it a chaotic and fun season to watch.

It looks like the pods will be more chaotic this time. As new cast members (or singles searching for love in Houston) prepare for an all-new season of Love Is Blind, the upcoming installment of the hit reality dating series is shaping up to be the best season thus far. While the fourth season of Love Is Blind provided a wild viewing experience, showrunner Chris Coelen suggests an even wilder and better season is on the way.

Since its first season, Netflix's reality dating experiment has been one of the most popular unscripted shows on the streaming platform. Now that the 10-episode Season 5 is getting closer — set to premiere on September 22 — Coelen told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming installment of Love Is Blind will be the franchise's best yet.

"It's a very different season than any season that we've ever done. It is completely unpredictable. And the exciting thing about Love Is Blind is that it's all real. The show and the experiment [continue] to surprise me," said Coelen, adding: "There are really incredible twists and turns, and it's none of our doing.That's the great thing about the show, we just follow what's going on. It's not like we set out any season to be like, 'This is the season that ... ' It's interesting to hear people say about season 3 [that] 'some of the guys were less ready [for marriage] than they should have been,' but it certainly wasn't our intention to end up having it be any certain way."

Going With the Flow Maintains the Show’s Appeal

The crew's decision to just follow whatever was going on at the time, according to the showrunner, was what kept the show appealing even after four seasons. "With the 'the mean girls' in season 4, we never know what's going to happen, and that, to me, is what is endlessly fascinating about the show. We just follow whatever happens, and [there are] so many different dimensions of people that it's going to give you different things every season. We don't control or produce in any way — it's very much kind of like an eventized documentary in a way."

Season 5 Features Shocking Revelations

Despite the fact that Coelen has already hinted at a different and better season, Season 5 will follow the show's traditional structure. But audiences will be in for a treat this season, as the showrunner teased that the fifth season will be full of surprises, revelations, and unexpected moments.

"There's unexpected love triangles that you don't see coming, there is some very intense and surprising relationship history that's unearthed, and there's some shocking revelations that happen that nobody in the cast sees coming," he also told EW.

With Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning to once again host the show, the trailer for Season 5 was enough of an indication that it will be a chaotic, dramatic, heartbreaking, and altogether fun season to watch.