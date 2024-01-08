Cupid’s flying across the globe playing matchmaker in Love is Blind: Sweden. Netflix’s iconic reality TV show Love is Blind is packing their bags and sprinkling some love on a brand-new group of singles looking for a chance at love. In Love is Blind: Sweden, a group of 32 singles seeking genuine connection based on inner qualities rather than appearances takes a bold step into an unconventional realm of modern dating.

Yearning for a connection that goes beyond physical appearances, each individual won’t be able to see each other. Immersed in a bubble free from external influences, these adventurous singles have the chance to explore numerous potential matches until they uncover that special someone with whom they truly connect. And that’s not even the craziest part. Singles also have the chance to pop “the question” to each other before even laying eyes on their future spouse. With a lineup of singles from diverse backgrounds, viewers can expect all sorts of couples trying to work through their differences.

Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, get ready for a wild ride of emotions and unpredictability as these singles redefine the norms of finding true love in this exciting journey. Here’s everything we know so far about Love is Blind: Sweden.

Love is Blind: Sweden officially premieres on January 12, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. All 10 episodes are set to roll out each Friday. Check out the schedule below and don’t miss an episode.

Batch 1 - January 12, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 2 - January 19, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 3 - January 26, 2024 (The Weddings)

Batch 4 - To be announced (Reunion)

Is There a Trailer for 'Love is Blind: Sweden'?

Below is the official logline for Love is Blind: Sweden:

“The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.”

Who are the Singles in 'Love is Blind: Sweden'?

Check out the 32 new singles destined to find love in Love is Blind: Sweden:

Adde - 33, VP - Security Company

Alexandra - 33, General Secretary

Amanda - 34, Economist

Andrea - 36, Gym Studio Owner

Andreas - 39, Firefighter

Catja - 32, HR Specialist

Christofer - 34, Self-employed

Daniel - 38, Entrepreneur

Emilia - 34, Business Manager - Telecommunications

Huda - 30, Assistant Nurse

Isabelle - 27, Assistant Nurse, Personal Assistant

Jimmy - 34, Self-employed

Johan - 34, Salesman

Johannes - 32, Project Manager

Karolina - 32, Payroll Controller

Kimia - 34, Cosmetic Nurse

Krisse-Ly - 30, Interior Stylist, Sales Assistant

Leila - 35, Recruiter

Lucas - 30, Operative Manager - Energy Production

Markus - 29, Training Instruction Consultant

Meira - 30, Economist

Milan - 28, Car Salesman

Mohamed - 32, Personal Trainer

Mow - 43, Recruitment Consultant

Nea - 36, Chief Advisor

Nina - 31, Destination Manager, Artist

Oskar - 32, Financial Advisor

Rasmus - 32, Self-employed

Sami - 29, Social Secretary

Sandra - 36, Yoga Teacher, Artist

Sergio - 38, Soccer Coach, DJ

Victoria - 36, Resource Educator

What Is 'Love is Blind: Sweden' About?

Love is Blind: Sweden takes viewers across the ocean as love takes a leap into uncharted territory. Taking “blind dating” to a new level, 32 singles looking for love embark on a unique journey in finding their future soulmate - choosing a life partner without laying eyes on them. In the next four weeks, these unique individuals move in together, navigate wedding plans, and strive to bridge the gap between emotional connection and physical presence. The ultimate question looms on their wedding day: will they say “I do” to the person they fell for sign unseen? Or will something get in the way of achieving the connection of their dreams?

Beyond the premise of the show, the Love is Blind franchise also serves as a social experiment to see whether factors such as looks, race, or age play a role in matters of the heart and whether love is truly beyond skin deep. Guiding viewers through this roller coaster of emotions is none other than Almenäs, a familiar face in Swedish television. After finishing as first runner-up in Miss Sweden 1998 and representing in Miss World, the television presenter and reporter continued her hosting duties at shows like Let’s Dance (Strictly Come Dancing), Biggest Loser, and Superstars.

In a press release from Netflix, Almenäs shared her excitement about her new hosting duties on Love is Blind: Sweden:

“I am so excited to be a part of this fascinating and completely unique experiment. I have been a big Love is Blind fan ever since the first season aired in the US. It feels fantastic that I now have the opportunity to host the Swedish version and be there to support our brave participants. For a hopeless romantic like me, it's a dream job,” says Jessica Almenäs.

Who Is Making 'Love is Blind: Sweden'?

The Swedish edition of Love is Blind has been brought to life by the renowned production company Mastiff. Producers Anna Nygren and Elias Malmberg, and Line Producer Mia Joelsson contributed their skills to the show. The executive producer team comprises of Caroline Claesson, Andreas Johansson, Mattias Olsson, and Matilda Snöwall.

Having gained prominence as one of reality TV’s biggest matchmaking shows, the Love is Blind franchise has become a main staple under the Netflix household name. First premiering in 2020, Love is Blind has spanned across a total of 5 seasons (not including Love is Blind: Sweden), and has recently been renewed through a Season 7.

Despite its success, the Love is Blind franchise has also had its share of downs along the road. From being under fire due to allegations of sexual misconduct to lawsuits landing on the show, it also doesn’t come as a surprise that the series is slowly losing the interest of its audiences. But when it comes to reality TV, nothing beats the feeling of watching two strangers defying the odds and falling in love - no matter the circumstances.